Identifying if you have the Delta variant can be a challenge

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- When defining Covid-19, don't forget about the variants that account for rising case numbers.

All in all, it can be a challenge to distinguish traditional Covid from the Delta variant. Both are respiratory diseases that result in congestion, affect one's ability to breathe, and can cause a cough.

However, it's easier for the Delta variant to be transmitted from person-to-person contact. Something else to keep a close eye on is its shift in symptoms from the original virus as it tends to mirror a typical respiratory virus.

"Away from some of the loss of taste and smell into more of a more typical congestion and sore throat kind of thing with a little bit less on the sensory deficits," says Eric Lorraine, a physician at Endwell Family Physicians.

When it comes to other variants out there like Delta, something is on the radar, but it's not causing major concern at the moment.

"Technically, they're watching an Epsilon variant, it's called a variant of interest, but it hasn't really taken off yet and they're always watching globally for any developments as they come," says the physician. "But nothing that sparks the level of interest or concern that Delta has."

If questioning whether or not you have Covid or a variant, he advises you to err on the side of caution and get a test for certain results.