Police: 4 killed in shootings, arsons in Washington state

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Authorities believe one gunman killed three people and wounded another during a spree of shootings and arsons in eastern Washington. KEPR reports that police were called about several fires and a shooting just before 4 a.m. Wednesday in Finley, Washington. Police say they believe the suspect in the arsons in Finley then set multiple fires throughout Benton County. The suspect’s truck was later located in West Richland. Police reported shots fired from inside the vehicle. Kennewick Police Capt. Aaron Clem said four officers at the scene then fired their weapons inside the vehicle. Police say the body of an unidentified person was found inside the burned truck.