Purdue: Settlement better for states than continuing suits

A Purdue Pharma lawyer says states would get more money from settling with the company than if they were allowed to continue their lawsuits against the OxyContin maker and members of the Sackler family who own it. The warning came Wednesday as part of the final day of a weeks-long hearing over whether a judge should approve a plan to settle some 3,000 lawsuits over opioids through the bankruptcy process. Purdue says if lawsuits were allowed to continue, there would be less money to go around. But a lawyer for some states says it’s possible Sackler family members could be made to pay more.