Windsor High School hosts workshop for hundreds of participants

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Wednesday was the first day of the Professional Learning Community workshop at Windsor Central High School.

The school hosted about 400 participants from Binghamton University and other school districts from the entire northeast.

The workshop was live-streamed to different schools across the country as well.

Windsor was one of eight school districts in the country to host an event like this, and the only one in the eastern time zone.

Windsor Superintendent Jason Andrews says over the next two days educators will learn from some of the most widely celebrated and respected education consultants in the country.

"Each of our schools and our districts have been designated as model professional learning communities for some time now," Andrews said. "So we were fortunate to partner with solution tree."

Solution tree is the world's largest provider of professional development and it's the company that helped Windsor live stream the event all over the country for other school districts.

The event will continue Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.