Wolf asks Legislature for law mandating masks in classrooms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor wants a statewide requirement that students in classrooms wear masks as protection against the coronavirus. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a letter Wednesday to legislative leaders that lawmakers should be called back to Harrisburg immediately to work on a bill to order schools and child care facilities to require masks in classrooms. Wolf says concerned parents, pediatricians, teachers and others have been urging state officials for such a mandate. A spokesperson for the House GOP caucus says its members are opposed to voting on a statewide mask mandate.