Tropical Storm Ida in Caribbean; forecast to be hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression in the Caribbean has strengthened into a tropical storm and is forecast to be a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days. The National Weather service in Miami said Thursday that Tropical Storm Ida had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Ida was blowing about 100 miles west of Negril, Jamaica, and about 130 miles southeast of Grand Cayman late Thursday afternoon.