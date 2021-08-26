Muggy and warm overnight

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog late. Low of 68 (65-70). Winds light.



FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Humid. Few showers and storms possible 40%. Strongest storms further south in northern PA. High of 85 (81-87). Winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Few lingering showers early giving way to partly cloudy skies. Low of 65 (61-67). Winds out of the east, northeast at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight and with dew points in the 60s, this will limit how much the region is able to cool off tonight.



Friday starts off mild and humid. By the afternoon, a cold front will be dipping into the Southern Tier from the north and act as a forcing mechanism to help fire off a few scattered showers and storms. At this time, the strongest storms are forecasted to be further south in northern Pennsylvania. We'll keep an eye on the frontal placement and the storm threat.