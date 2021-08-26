Delaware County looks to increase voting access, security

DELHI (WBNG) -- Delaware County's Board of Elections is making changes to its system thanks to funding from grants.

They're planning on creating more access to voting by creating a new early voting site, while also making votes more secure.

The new site will be funded through grants and will cover the costs associated with the site, staffing, and equipment.

They are also working toward securing the Technology Innovation and Election Resource Grant which will assist in the purchase of an absentee ballot scanner and other necessary software.

Officials from the Board of Elections have said, "the past two years have been extremely taxing on Boards of Elections mainly because of the fast and furious new election laws, timeliness, lack of funding and so much more."

There is no word just yet on where the site will be located.