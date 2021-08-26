Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Francisco Mejia hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, Brandon Lowe connected for his 30th of the season and the AL-East leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the slumping Philadelphia Phillies 7-4. Rookie Wander Franco had two hits to extend his on-base streak to 26 straight games for the Rays, who have won eight of nine and upped their league-best record to 79-48. Tampa Bay moved 4 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Yankees in the division. Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies, who have lost six of eight to fall five games behind the idle Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carson Kelly and Pavin Smith hit solo home runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks came back against the Pirates’ bullpen for a 5-2 victory. Kelly’s homer came in the seventh against Pittsburgh reliever Anthony Banda (2-1) to give the Diamondbacks the lead for good. Five Arizona receivers combined to keep the Pirates off the board, including Brett de Geus (3-2) and Tyler Clippard worked around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins appears to have the inside track on landing a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback will get the start for Pittsburgh in the Steelers’ preseason finale against Carolina. Haskins signed with Pittsburgh in January shortly after being cut by Washington. The 24-year-old has played well at times during the preseason and says his confidence has returned. Haskins credited the environment with the Steelers’ organization for helping him get back on his feet.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Players at the Little League World Series this year may not be playing live in front of crowds of thousands, but they have some major league fans. Ties between MLB and the Little League tournament go back decades and this year is no exception when it comes to major leaguers offering their support. Former Little League star and free agent third baseman Todd Frazier was in the stands this week, cheering for his nephew and the same New Jersey team that Frazier led to the tournament title in 1998. Other MLB players have tweeted support and visited or Zoomed with Little Leaguers.