House panel probing 1/6 riot seeks host of Trump-era records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is demanding a trove of records from federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies. The requests show the sweep of the lawmakers’ review of the deadly attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters. The committee is seeking information about events leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, including communication within the White House under then-President Trump and other agencies, and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington.