Pittsburgh school chief hit with fines by state ethics board

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission says superintendent of Pittsburgh’s public schools submitted “negligent” reimbursements for travel and was improperly paid for days off when he was not working for the school district. The three-page order issued Thursday also says Superintendent Anthony Hamlet violated ethics rules by taking money for public appearances, speeches or presentations related to his public position. The commission is ordering Hamlet to pay $1,750 to the state and $6,200 to the school district and to forfeit 14 vacation days. Hamlet’s lawyer says the violations were the result of clerical errors, lack of ethics training and Hamlet’s contract letting him receive pay for speeches.