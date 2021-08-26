Preseason Playbook 2021: Norwich Purple Tornado

NORWICH (WBNG) -- For the Norwich football team, they knew coming into this season there were going to be some challenges.

"Any time you have Chenango Forks, Susquehanna Valley and the rest of our Class C division it's going to be a dogfight every single week," said head coach Mike Chrystie. "We enjoy it. We like those games. We like the big atmosphere. We're not scared of it."

This season Norwich had to replace one of their key players on offense, quarterback Griffin Mills.

"He's been a staple in our program for the past couple of years," said Chrystie. "I don't think you can replace him with just one guy. We're hoping a couple of guys can step up."

One of those guys the coaching staff is hoping can step up is this season's projected starting quarterback senior Torin Lawrence.

"It's definitely a big role to step into," said Lawrence. "I gotta make sure everyone knows what they're doing."

Lawrence started at wide receiver last season but is no stranger to the quarterback position. He played quarterback for Norwich on the junior varsity and modified levels.

"He's like a little version of Griffin, honestly," said senior Evan Sylstra. "He's fast and strong. Chrystie got very lucky. They're both similar athletes in that aspect."

Sylstra will be right by Lawrence's side as he returns to the running back position for his senior year.

"Evan and I are really close friends so I think that we'll have a good relationship when it comes to running the ball," said Lawrence. "He knows what he's doing."

With seven seniors on the team helping lead Norwich this season, every challenge they overcome just gets them one step closer to their end goal.

"To win sectionals," said Sylstra. "I definitely think we can. I'm very excited."

"We look for a sectional title and we look to compete at the state level," said Chrystie. "That's kind of been our goal since I've taken over and I haven't wavered on it. Our program believes in that."

Norwich opens the season by hosting Johnstown on September 9 at 7 p.m.