Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is vowing retribution against the Islamic extremists he says carried out the attacks in Kabul that killed 13 American service members and many more Afghan civilians. He also says the United States will complete its evacuation of Americans and others, which is scheduled to end Tuesday. The White House said Friday that another 12,500 people had been evacuated over the past 24 hours. Continuing the evacuation means Biden risks more deaths, but the alternative would be an early end to the pullout, leaving Americans behind. As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out.