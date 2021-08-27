Broome County MLK Commission gives back to the community

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission will be holding a back-to-school event this Saturday, Aug. 28.

The commission will donate book bags and school supplies to students attending elementary and middle schools in the Broome County area.

There will also be local barbers present to provide free haircuts to those in attendance.

Mayor Rich David, who helped announce the event, said the event will provide excellent support to those in the community who need it.

"Obviously, this past year has been very challenging for students and families," he said, "It's important that families are not put in a position where they have to make a choice between paying your rent or utility or putting food on the table and making sure that your child has a backpack and school supplies."

The commission also holds a scholarship giveaway for young students in the area. The link to donate to the scholarship can be found here.

The event will take place from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Promenade located next to Boscov’s Dept. Store on Court Street in Binghamton.