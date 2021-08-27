Broome County’s Route 434 Greenway project is on schedule for completion

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- It's full steam ahead for Broome County's Route 434 Greenway project.

If the New York State Department of Transportation's project from Pennsylvania Avenue to Murray Hill Road stays on course, like it is currently, then it's set to be completed by the spring or summer of 2023.

"We plan to have the wall up and the path grated and ready for surface treatment by the end of this year," said Scott Cook, the information specialist for region nine of the DOT.

When fully completed in 2023, it will be an extension of an earlier project.

"We did an initial connection, if you will, from right around Pennsylvania Avenue there to the Washington Street pedestrian bridge," said Cook. "This is the next step where we are going up to the university."

It's also a part of an even bigger project, which is the Two Rivers Greenway.

"It's the continued effort to connect trailway systems that run along both of our rivers and I think making use of that is really going to attract a quality of life," said Stacey Duncan, CEO of the Leadership Alliance.

"I mean it's not, I don't think, a far-fetched idea to think that we could truly connect our towns and villages through trail systems and make that a very core part of what our community looks like physically," said Duncan.