WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Multiple emergency crews responded to a house fire at 90 Ostrander Road in Windsor early Friday morning.

According to Broome County Dispatch, Windsor Fire Department, West Windsor Fire, Harpursville Fire, Deposit Fire, and New York State Police all responded to the scene.

The fire started at 2:30 a.m. and is no longer active.

This is a developing story so stay with 12 news for more information.