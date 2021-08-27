Skip to Content

Evacuation flights resume in Kabul after deadly bombings

2:41 am National News from the Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban’s takeover. The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war. Kabul residents say several fights took off Friday morning. Thursday’s bombings near Kabul’s international airport killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said, in the deadliest day for U.S. forces in Afghanistan in a decade.

Associated Press

