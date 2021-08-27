Flood Advisory from FRI 4:23 PM EDT until FRI 7:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Broome County in central New York…

Cortland County in central New York…

Northeastern Tioga County in central New York…

Eastern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 730 PM EDT.

* At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cortland, Marathon, Homer, Caroline, Virgil, Groton, Dryden,

Berkshire, Preble, Richford, Truxton, Solon, Cincinnatus, McGraw,

Willet, Harford, Taylor, Freeville, Lisle and South Cortland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&