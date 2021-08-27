Flood Advisory from FRI 4:23 PM EDT until FRI 7:30 PM EDT

Flood Advisory from FRI 4:23 PM EDT until FRI 7:30 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Broome County in central New York…
Cortland County in central New York…
Northeastern Tioga County in central New York…
Eastern Tompkins County in central New York…
* Until 730 PM EDT.
* At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Cortland, Marathon, Homer, Caroline, Virgil, Groton, Dryden,
Berkshire, Preble, Richford, Truxton, Solon, Cincinnatus, McGraw,
Willet, Harford, Taylor, Freeville, Lisle and South Cortland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&