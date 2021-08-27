Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Kelly hit a two run-homer and drove in three runs, Nick Ahmed added a two-run blast, Christian Walker had a career-high four hits, and Zac Gallen pitched five strong innings in his first start in his hometown, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 8-7 win over the slumping Philadelphia Phillies. Asdrubal Cabrera, Josh Rojas and Drew Ellis had RBI singles as the Diamondbacks pounded out 15 hits. Gallen needed 103 pitches to get through five innings. He allowed just three hits and no earned runs while striking out six. Jean Segura hit a two-run home run to supply the brunt of offense for the Phillies (62-63), who have lost seven of nine to fall 5½ games behind the idle Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins will miss the rest of the season with an abdominal tear that requires surgery. Hoskins leads the Philadelphia Phillies with 27 homers and 71 RBIs, and the news is a major blow to the team’s playoff hopes. Philadelphia entered Thursday trailing first-place Atlanta by five games in the NL East. Hoskins had been playing through an abdominal injury all season, but he aggravated it when he dove awkwardly for a ball at Washington on Aug. 5. He returned on Sunday and hit two homers at San Diego, but playing in the field made the injury worse.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco turned boos into cheers with the decisive two-run double during an eight-run seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for an 11-7 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Polanco’s double put the Pirates ahead for good at 9-7 and was one of six straight hits off reliever Genesis Cabrera. Down 7-3 going into the seventh, the Pirates tied it with two-run singles by Bryan Reynolds and Wilmer Difo. Polanco then one-hopped the left-center field wall with his double before pinch-hitter Yoshi Tsutsugo capped the outburst with a two-run home run.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have signed top center Sean Couturier to an eight-year contract extension worth $62 million. Couturier counts $7.75 million against the salary cap with his contract that begins after next season and runs through 2029-30. He won the Selke Trophy in 2020 as the NHL’s best defensive forward. Couturier had 18 goals and 23 assists last season. The eighth pick in the 2011 draft has 443 points in 692 regular-season games and 22 more in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The 28-year-old has earned a reputation as a 200-foot player who excels at faceoffs and plays through significant injuries.

UNDATED (AP) — Third-ranked Clemson is pursuing a seventh straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship. That comes despite losing No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and two-time league player of the year Travis Etienne at running back. The Tigers have reached the College Football Playoff for six straight years with two national championships. Their top challengers are No. 10 North Carolina and No. 14 Miami. The Tar Heels have the league’s preseason player of the year in quarterback Sam Howell. Thirteen of the league’s 14 teams have a returning quarterback with starting experience.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The team from Honolulu is just a couple of wins away from securing its second Little League World Series championship since 2018 and the fourth for Hawaii in 16 years. The team has been in a COVID-19 bubble since Aug. 6, just before the start of the West regional tournament in San Bernardino, California. While the players say it’s hard not to see their parents, they enjoy playing ball and came up with some defensive gems in a 2-0 victory over Michigan to book a slot in this weekend’s semifinals in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.