Here’s how you can help flood victims in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY (WBNG) - A week after flash flooding caused damage to homes, businesses, and roadways in Steuben County, officials are letting people know how they can continue to help.

Steuben County Director of Public Safety Tim Marshall is now asking residents to refrain from bringing household items and material goods to the Woodhull Town Hall at this time. The center, which has become a hub for items donated to the local community, has becoming overwhelmed with donations of items.

“We know people are well-meaning, but this is not what is needed right now. Monetary donations or gift cards are encouraged to help residents who will need to purchase new water heaters, furnaces, construction materials, or pay for electrical work at their homes,” Marshall said.

United Way of the Southern Tier is collecting monetary donations to the “Steuben County Flood Response Fund” to assist non-profit agencies that are helping local flood victims.

Donations can be sent to:

United Way of the Southern Tier

P.O. Box 284

Elmira, NY 14902

Make checks payable to “UWST Steuben County FRF.”

All donations to United Way of the Southern Tier for the Steuben County Flood Response Fund will be fully invested in flood relief with no monies withheld for administrative costs, according to United Way President and CEO Stephen M. Hughes.

Donations can also be made to:

Community Church of Woodhull: 5185 West Main Street, Woodhull, NY 14898

Any individual with damages needing assistance can reach out to the 211 Helpline by dialing 2-1-1 and providing their address, contact information, and type of damages.