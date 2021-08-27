Jury convicts Colorado deputies in detox van death

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jurors have convicted two former Colorado sheriff’s deputies accused of causing the death of an intoxicated man by placing him on his stomach and squeezing him into a van to take him to a detox center. Former Boulder County sheriff’s deputies James O’Brien and Adam Lunn were found guilty of manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Demetrius Shankling in 2018. According to an arrest affidavit, they put the 6-foot tall man with his hands behind his back in a compartment that was less than 5 feet long. Their lawyer says the former deputies weren’t familiar with the van. The jury had started deliberating Friday.