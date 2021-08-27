Mexican president stopped by protest, misses news conference

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The SUV carrying Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was stopped and surrounded by a radical teachers’ group, preventing him from leading his usual daily morning news conference. The incident occurred Friday in the southern state of Chiapas. López Obrador’s vehicle was allowed to proceed after a couple of hours. The president sat inside the vehicle and refused protesters’ demands that he hold a meeting with them then and there. In a live stream from inside the SUV shown at the press conference, López Obrador said he could not allow himself to be held hostage by special interests.