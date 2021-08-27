Montenegro police report finding 1 ton of cocaine in bananas

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Police in Montenegro say they seized over 1 ton (2,000 pounds) of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas. Authorities said officers discovered the cocaine, which was divided into 1,250 packages, on Thursday night in Mojanovici, a village near the capital. Police tweeted on Friday that is the biggest in Montenegro’s history. They say two people have been arrested but didn’t provide details. A police statement said the seizure demonstrated “power and determination” in fighting organized crime and Montenegro’s reliability as an international partner. The small Adriatic Sea nation of some 620,000 people needs to root out organized crime and corruption to move forward in its bid to join the European Union.