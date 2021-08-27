Muggy weekend with dry stretches

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some areas of fog. A few showers or a storm. Low: 63-69



Short Term Forecast Discussion:

A few showers and some storms will drift through the area this evening and fade tonight. Any rain could be locally heavy with slow storm motions. Lows tonight drop into the 60s.

Saturday brings lots of dry time but there is a few showers or storms, but we anticipate more dry time than wet. Highs could vary widely depending on wind direction. If winds are more southeasterly, highs southeast of Binghamton may only reach the upper 60s to around 70. If the winds are more southerly, more uniform temps in the upper 70s are expected.