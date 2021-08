FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25” (1-2”) 30% High 84 (80-86) Wind E becoming N-NE 3-8 mph

A front will stall near us over the next few days. This will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today and into the weekend. Storms could be slow moving today, that could lead to some heavy rain.