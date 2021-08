JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Meet Chewy Chew from the Broome County Humane Society!

Chewy Chew, or Chew for short loves posing for the camera, going on walks, and playing with squeak toys. Chewy is great with other dogs, but does not get along well with cats. The ideal family for Chewy Chew would be an active one willing to burn his energy!

If you're interested in Chewy Chew contact the Broome County Humane Society to fill out an application today!