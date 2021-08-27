Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico’s coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strengthening Tropical Storm Nora is rolling toward a possible hurricane brush with Mexico’s Pacific Coast and the Baja California Peninsula over the weekend. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend. It may head up the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez. It’s likely to graze the Puerto Vallarta region Saturday and the Los Cabos resort region on Monday. Nora is expected to reach hurricane force on Saturday. It’s a big system, with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 275 miles (445 kilometers) from the center.