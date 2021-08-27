Understanding the COVID-19 vaccine

(WBNG) - As County Health Department's across the Southern Tier prepare to start distributing the COVID-19 booster shot as well as continue to administer first doses, they are taking the time to explain to the public what is in the shot.

The Chemung County Health Department put an explainer on their Facebook page that breaks down how specifically the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work as mRNA vaccines.

They explain that the mRNA vaccine uses a small, harmless part of the COVID virus's genetic material, not the virus itself. Inside your body, the mRNA vaccine teaches your body to create a protein called the "spike protein"

They detail how your body's immune system then recognizes these spike proteins and jumps into action, making antibodies that help you fight the virus if exposed.

Meanwhile, Johnson and Johnson's shot is a vector vaccine.

The CDC explains that viral vector vaccines use a modified version of a different virus, called the vector, to deliver important instructions to our cells. The vector will enter a cell in the body and use the cell's machinery to produce a harmless piece of the virus that causes COVID-19.

This piece is the spike protein that our immune system recognizes doesn't belong. This triggers our immune system to begin producing antibodies and activating other immune cells to fight off what it thinks is an infection.

The CDC explains the benefit is that we get this protection from a vaccine, without ever having to risk the serious consequences of getting sick with COVID-19.