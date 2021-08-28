A higher calling: At 90, priest continues life of service

CECIL, Pa. (AP) — The Rev. George T. DeVille fills the gold-plated container — called a pyx — with 15 consecrated Holy Communion hosts. After distributing Communion to members of St. Oscar Romero Parish inside Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Cecil, he takes Communion to residences of the faithful, some homebound, others recovering from medical issues and others uncomfortable returning to services because of the pandemic. Praying with them as they receive the host is “an honor,” said DeVille, who has been a priest for 64 years. As a senior parochial vicar, he is the oldest priest still active in an assignment in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.