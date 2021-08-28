Garlic Fest makes its return for the first time in two years

(BINGHAMTON) -- The American Civic Association hosted its annual Garlic Fest on Saturday.

At the event were cultural performances from all around the world, ethnic foods, and a large variety of local garlic and produce for sale.

Organizers say they were happy to be able to see the community out and celebrating the event after a tough year and a half.

"We've put a lot of work into it," volunteer Renelle Pereira said, " a lot of effort, and we just want to make sure that everyone feels welcome. It doesn't matter where you're from, who you're coming with or how you're getting here as long as you come here and feel the sense of unity that we have here."

The Garlic Fest is the Civic Association's largest fundraising event of the year. Officials say after canceling the event last year that this year felt very special.