Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura singled with one out in the 11th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game with a number of late-inning twists. Brad Miller hit a tying, two-run homer in the 10th and Bryce Harper also went deep for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game skid and won for the third time in 11 games. The Phillies remained 5½ games behind NL East-leading Atlanta. Christian Walker hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth and Ketel Marte connected on a go-ahead, two-run homer in the 10th, but it wasn’t enough for Arizona. Segura ended the 4-hour, 12-minute contest with a one-out single to right off Taylor Clarke (1-1), scoring Ronald Torreyes.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The start of the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia on Friday night was delayed 26 minutes due to contact tracing after the Phillies put three players on the COVID-19 injured list. The game was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., but first pitch was at 7:31 p.m.. Earlier in the day, the Phillies put pitcher Zach Eflin, catcher Andrew Knapp and infielder-outfielder Luke Williams on the COVID-19 IL. Knapp was in the original starting lineup but replaced by J.T. Realmuto about 45 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3. J.A. Happ improved to 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in five starts with the Cardinals since being acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline. Alex Reyes worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his 29th save. Jacob Stallings had three hits for Pittsburgh.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — James Morgan threw a 49-yard Hail Mary to Kenny Yeboah as time expired and Josh Adams ran in the 2-point conversion to lead the New York Jets to a 31-31 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason finale that was played without most of the teams’ starters. The scores capped a stirring — and entertaining — comeback that had the Jets players and coaches celebrating wildly on the sideline as if they had won a playoff game. New York was trailing 24-10 late in the third quarter when Morgan led the comeback.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — It’s championship weekend for the Little League World Series. Because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions, there are no international clubs in the tournament, so four U.S. teams will compete in Saturday’s semifinals in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The first game pits Sioux Falls Little League of South Dakota against West Side Little League of Hamilton, Ohio. The late game features powerhouse Honolulu Little League facing Taylor North Little League of Taylor, Michigan.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The United States will host Canada in two women’s hockey games in October. The games will be played Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 22 and in Hartford, Connecticut, three days later. The contests will kick off a series of games between the teams this winter in their preparations for Beijing’s Winter Olympics in February. The teams are currently playing in the women’s world hockey championship in Calgary. The Americans have won five straight world titles.