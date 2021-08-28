Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents across Louisiana’s coast are taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the city’s levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system. But since the storm quickly escalated in intensity, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it wasn’t possible to order a mandatory evacuation of the entire city.