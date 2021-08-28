All eyes are on the tropics as Ida makes landfall today

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight breeze. Stray showers possible 20%. High of 81 (76-83). Warmer west. Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible 30% Low of 68. Winds out of the south, southwest at 5-12 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon scattered thunderstorms as cold front moves through 60% PM. High of 82. Low of 64.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Most of the Southern Tier remains dry Sunday but clouds will dominate the sky. It will not be until Sunday night when the threat of precipitation increases. Showers and storms are likely again Monday afternoon as a cold front moves through the northeast.



All eyes are back on the tropics this week as Hurricane Ida is likely to make landfall within the next 6 hours along the Louisiana coastline as a Major hurricane. After landfall, this storm may track its way into the northeast resulting in heavy rain.