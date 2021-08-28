Man seeks family in photos taken from WWII Japanese soldier

PITTSBURGH (AP) — In 1944, Sgt. Harry Dininger sent his parents in Freeport five photos he’d likely acquired from a dead Japanese soldier in the Marshall Islands. A year later he was dead, too, cut down by a bullet on Okinawa at age 25. The photos show a Japanese family of five, with three children and their parents; a man and a boy; a shirtless young man wielding a bokken, or wooden training sword; a woman in a kimono; and a man, also in a kimono. Seventy-seven years later and half a world away, Harry’s great-nephew is trying to find out who those people were and return the photos to their relatives.