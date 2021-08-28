Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until SUN 8:00 PM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 12:25 pm
12:02 pm Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening…

The Flood Warning continues for
the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.
* Until tomorrow evening.
* At 11:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 383.6 feet.
* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The lake is expected to remain nearly steady around
383.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon.

National Weather Service

