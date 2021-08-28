River Flood Warning until SUN 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.

* Until tomorrow evening.

* At 11:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 383.6 feet.

* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The lake is expected to remain nearly steady around

383.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

early Sunday afternoon.

&&