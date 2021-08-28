School supplies drive, donations help students get ready for school year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Martin Luther King Jr. commission donated school supplies to children who are preparing to start the new school year.

The various supplies and backpacks were donated for children going to elementary and middle schools throughout Broome County.

Organizers say it was great to see the community out and helping others before school starts soon.

"It felt good because some of the people I saw today was like a reunion," Rev. Arthur Jones said. "I haven't seen or talked to them in a long time and it was just nice to bring back memories, so that alone did a lot for me today. I get more out of giving than receiving."

There were also other vendors at the event selling artworks and other items.

The commission also holds a scholarship giveaway for young students in the area. The link to donate to the scholarship can be found here.