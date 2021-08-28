Segura’s single in 11th lifts Phillies over Diamondbacks 7-6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura singled with one out in the 11th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in a game with a number of late-inning twists. Brad Miller hit a tying, two-run homer in the 10th and Bryce Harper also went deep for the Phillies, who snapped a three-game skid and won for the third time in 11 games. The Phillies remained 5½ games behind NL East-leading Atlanta. Christian Walker hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth and Ketel Marte connected on a go-ahead, two-run homer in the 10th, but it wasn’t enough for Arizona. Segura ended the 4-hour, 12-minute contest with a one-out single to right off Taylor Clarke (1-1), scoring Ronald Torreyes.