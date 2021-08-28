Stop sign often knocked down becomes beacon of resiliency

ELKINS PARK, Pa. (AP) — On a busy road in the far reaches of a Cheltenham shopping center, positioned precariously close to the loading dock of a Target store, stands a lone stop sign named Stoppy. Well, on good days it’s standing. But most days are not good days for Stoppy, who routinely gets struck, bent, and toppled by passing big rigs and cars. Yet each time, Stoppy reemerges, ready to suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune again in the name of safety. For years, some residents have quietly followed Stoppy’s saga, but around the time of the quarantine last year, people began publicly documenting its trials and tribulations on Facebook.