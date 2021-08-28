SUNY Broome welcomed students back for fall semester

(TOWN OF DICKINSON) WBNG -- Saturday, SUNY Broome welcomed back students for move-in day to kick off the semester.

Students and their parents, friends, and family members moved into the Student Village at SUNY Broome from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Officials at the higher ed. school say all students will have to be vaccinated to attend the semester, and everyone entering a school building will have to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Vice President for student development Carol Ross Scott says the last 18 months have been quiet at Broome due to COVID, but she's excited to bring the campus back to life.

"We have a lot of support from the community just to welcome the students back and I think it's a testament to where we are as a college and how excited we are to have classes begin and people to continue their journey of education, so it's a great day, today for me is one of the best days of the school year," Scott said.

Classes begin at SUNY Broome on Monday, Aug. 30 for the fall semester.