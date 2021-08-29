Death of teenage lifeguard prompts concern about surfboats

CAPE MAY, N.J. (AP) — Cape May officials are re-examining the use of surfboats following the death of a teenage lifeguard in an accident off a New Jersey shore beach earlier this month. Officials said 16-year-old Norman Inferrera III was rowing one of the boats Aug. 19 when it was broadsided by a wave and flipped over. The Press of Atlantic City reports that Cape May llifeguards won’t train or use the boats for the rest of the year amid a re-examination of their role. Some have suggested that surfboats are from another era, superseded by rescue surfboards and personal watercraft, but veteran lifeguards say they still serve a vital role.