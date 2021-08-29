Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Wainwright baffled the Pittsburgh Pirates yet again, allowing three hits over seven innings as the St. Louis Cardinals cruised to a 13-0 victory. Wainwright, who turns 40 on Monday, improved to 4-0 with a 0.30 ERA against the Pirates this season and is unbeaten against Pittsburgh in his last 17 starts dating to 2016. Edmundo Sosa tripled twice and drove in five runs against Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0. Jean Segura and Odúbel Herrera homered for the Phillies, who entered play 5 ½ games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Eight of Philadelphia’s 12 hits went for extra bases. Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run, Segura had three hits and Gregorius had a pair of RBIs. Gibson allowed three hits, struck out three and walked none. The 33-year-old right-hander is 4-2 with a 3.16 ERA in six appearances, five of them starts, since the Phillies acquired him from Texas at the trade deadline.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco’s stay in Pittsburgh is over. The Pirates have released the veteran right fielder in order to give younger players an opportunity over the final six weeks of the season. The 29-year-old Polanco is hitting just .208 and had become a target of fan derision in recent weeks. Polanco was making $11.6 million this season, accounting for more than 20% of the team’s entire payroll. Manager Derek Shelton credited Polanco for the way he handled the news. Pittsburgh called up Cole Tucker to take Polanco’s roster spot. Tucker is expected to be among a group of several players who will get a look in right field going forward.

UNDATED (AP) — Minshew Mania is on the move. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games. Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yordy Reyna knocked in a rebound early in the second half, sparking D.C. United a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night. Reyna was falling when he got his foot up to flick in a rebound after Andre Blake made a spectacular save on a header from Ola Kamara. Ramon Abila, who joined the club two weeks ago, iced the game with a goal early in stoppage time. Kamara scored his 12th goal, tied for second in the league, on a penalty kick in the first half. He has eight goals in the last nine matches.