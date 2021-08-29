Ida turns towards the northeast over the next couple of days

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Patchy valley fog late. Isolated shower possible 30%. Low of 68 (65-70). Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves through 60%. Some sun late. High of 81 (77-83). Winds out of the southwest to west at 5-12 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low of 61 (57-62). Winds light out of the west.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A slow moving warm front passing through the Southern Tier is leading to a few thunderstorms this evening to the north and west. Yet, dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will help showers taper off before moving into our region.



Hurricane Ida continues to be the main focus of the forecast however. The storm has made landfall in Louisiana and is expected to then turn towards the northeast over the next few days. This could bring heavy rain to parts of the Twin Tiers so it will be very important to keep an eye on it.



Once Ida moves out of the northeast, conditions become almost fall-like with high topping out only in the low 70s.