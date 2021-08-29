Largest Porchfest to date Sunday included more than 160 musical acts performing across Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The sixth annual Porchfest took place on Sunday on Binghamton's west side with over 160 regional bands playing music across nearly 60 front yards and porches.

"The west side is the fest side, and we're very grateful to be back and for the overwhelming support of the community," festival organizer Chris Bodnarczuk said.

The event returned for the first time in two years after being canceled last year due to COVID and Bodnarczuk says he was thrilled to see the community come out in celebration the way it did.

"Certainly in terms of performers and hosts it's our biggest year yet, but you drive around the streets and it's just full of people," Bodnarczuk said.

Organizers say in past years bands have come all the way from Boston, Washington D.C. and even North Carolina to be a part of Porchfest.

"It's open for everybody, it's meant for the locals but we are a very welcoming community so anybody that wants to be a part of it gets to be," Bodnarczuk said.

Marie Mckenna has volunteered her house each year for the event and says it's one of the best days of the year.

"We thought it was the most fun day, all the neighbors come out and you get to know your neighbors and it's just really a lot of fun and great music, and we just want to be a part of it every year," Mckenna said.

Lorin Miller is a student at BU and has a message for any students who weren't able to make it out to this year's Porchfest.

"If there are any students that thought about coming this year and they didn't get down here, they definitely should next year," Miller said. "Take that bus from the Union and get yourself down here, it's a lot of fun."