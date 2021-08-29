Flanagan’s First Responders BBQ held for first responders who saved Travis Flanagan’s life

LISLE (WBNG) -- The Flanagan's First Responders Barbecue was held Sunday at Greenwood park in Lisle.

Travis Flanagan and his family set up the event in honor of the first responders who saved Travis' life back in March.

Travis was involved in a farming accident where he lost both of his legs, and he says if it wasn't for the actions of first responders, he would have lost his life as well.

The event included live music, a helicopter, and a raffle with all proceeds going to the Smithville Fire Department, Greene EMS and Guthrie Air.

"I could not ask for anything better for this," Flanagan said. "Everybody is here just to give back and that's the whole point of this. Regardless of who you are and what company you are representing this is for the first responders and what they sacrifice for us every day."

Some of the prizes in the raffle included a cornhole set, Buffalo Bills game tickets and golden tickets for this year's Spiedie fest valued at over $700.