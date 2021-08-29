More than 10,000 NYSEG customers without power as of 9 P.M.New
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- According to the NYSEG Power Outage Map 10,766 customers in Johnson City are currently without power.
The map indicates the areas affected by 4 outages are Johnson City, the Town of Union and Vestal.
The numbers per experiencing outages are as follows according to NYSEG:
- Town of Union : 3,233
- Town of Vestal: 4,474
- Johnson City and other parts of the towns of Union and Vestal: 3,059
NYSEG expects power to be restored to these areas at 12:30 a.m.
The cause of the great number of outages is unknown or unclarified at this time.
Stay with 12 News as we learn more.