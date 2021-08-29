More than 10,000 NYSEG customers without power as of 9 P.M.

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- According to the NYSEG Power Outage Map 10,766 customers in Johnson City are currently without power.

The map indicates the areas affected by 4 outages are Johnson City, the Town of Union and Vestal.

The numbers per experiencing outages are as follows according to NYSEG:

Town of Union : 3,233

: 3,233 Town of Vestal : 4,474

: 4,474 Johnson City and other parts of the towns of Union and Vestal: 3,059

NYSEG expects power to be restored to these areas at 12:30 a.m.

The cause of the great number of outages is unknown or unclarified at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we learn more.