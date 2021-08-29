Police: Man, dog die after being struck 3 times on road

READING, Pa. (AP) — Police say they have identified two of three drivers believed to have struck a man who fell while walking his dog along an eastern Pennsylvania road. The Reading Eagle reports that 68-year-old Robert Hatt and his pet were killed when they were hit shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday along Route 422 in Robesonia. South Heidelberg police said video appears to show the victim falling in a crosswalk and trying to stand when he is struck by a box truck, then a car and then a semi hauling a tanker. No charges have been filed.