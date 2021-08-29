Trial opens for Florida man charged in 3 separate slayings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Trial has begun for a Florida man in one of three separate slayings he is accused of committing during a short period in 2017. Jury selection began last week in West Palm Beach in the case of 37-year-old Jonathan Gray Shuler. This trial arises from the killing of Junior Petit-Bien, 34, who was shot 13 times inside his father’s home in February 2017. A judge previously rejected a “stand your ground” defense for Shuler, who had been renting a room at the Petit-Bien home. The SunSentinel reported Sunday that Shuler’s lawyers still claim self-defense. Shuler is charged separately in slayings in January and March 2017.