MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Warm, muggy. 0-.30” (1”) 60% High 82 (78-84) Wind W 5-10 G15 mph

A cold front to our west will give us a couple shots of rain today. An early shot in the morning, followed by another round in the afternoon. Brief heavy rain is possible. I will keep a few evening showers in the forecast, but the chance of showers will decrease.