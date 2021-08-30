Changes to Washington Ave. in Endicott still a year away

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Washington Ave. revitalization project is something that has been in the works since 2018.

That is when the Village was awarded $3.7 million from the NYS Upstate Revitalization Initiative to focus on a plan for economic growth.

The Village is also investing $2.5 million as well for the three downtown projects but now it's looking for help from residents.

There is a website coming in the next few days with different plans where residents can give their input.

"We are asking for all of their input and ideas, and we're going to take that to the committee with all those ideas, and then try to plug in as many of those ideas as possible," Village of Endicott Trustee Ted Warner says.

Warner adds that this project couldn't have come at a better time.

"The avenue just looks tired right now, and I think with everyone's input from the business from the building owners and from the public I think we'll come up with a good plan," Warner says.

During the winter is when the committee will work with the company Delta Engineering to come up with a plan that will then be put in place in 2022.

Warner said the plan as of now is for the project to start on April 1, 2022, and to hopefully be done by Oct. 1, 2022.