Evacuated Afghan activist dreams of going back home one day

GOLEM, Albania (AP) — Ghazaal Habibyar, an Afghan evacuee, is now housed in a tourist resort in Albania. But she can hardly rest when remembering the difficulties she and her family faced getting onto the plane and leaving her homeland. Fearing the Taliban in power and the future of her children, she decided to leave, pledging to her 6-year-old son that they would come back one day to help Afghanistan rebuild. She is now worried about her extended family and distraught about the over 180 people killed at the airport an hour before her takeoff. Albania has sheltered 457 Afghan evacuees since Friday.